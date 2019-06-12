Sanders to outline ‘what democratic socialism means to me’

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks to audience members during a campaign stop at Grand River Center in Dubuque, Iowa, Sunday, June 9, 2019. Eileen Meslar

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is promising to define democratic socialism, the philosophy that has guided his political career, in a major speech Wednesday.

The speech, which comes weeks before the first 2020 Democratic debate, is intended to rebut accusations by President Donald Trump and others that he is too liberal to win a general election. The Vermont sen'ator previewed the speech in an interview with The Associated Press.

Sanders made similar remarks during his first presidential campaign in 2016, when he faced questions about his long association with democratic socialists.

But he's no longer the sole progressive taking on an establishment candidate. He's one of nearly two dozen Democratic White House hopefuls, several of whom are also unabashed liberals. And they're all operating in an environment dominated by Trump.