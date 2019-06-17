Kentucky Supreme Court upholds man’s murder conviction

The Kentucky Supreme Court has upheld a murder conviction and 55-year sentence for a man who killed his sister-in-law.

The Bowling Green Daily News reports George Walker's sentence was upheld last week. The 24-year-old man was convicted last year of strangling 23-year-old Alice Walker in 2015 and tampering with physical evidence in her death. Alice Walker's body was found bound with rope, wrapped in a tarp and dumped in a river near her Adairville home.

George Walker's appeal argued jurors saw a suppressed portion of his confession, which he argued shouldn't have been used as evidence because his rights were violated during it. The court dismissed these arguments, saying Walker's defense wasn't harmed by the video and his rights weren't violated.