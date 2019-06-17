Police shoot, wound man in Little Chute

Police in Little Chute have shot and wounded a man who predicted he would get into a shootout with officers.

Outagamie County sheriff's officials say police responded to a home in Shiocton about noon Sunday on a report of a domestic dispute, but the man left before officers arrived. A family member called the sheriff's department about 7 p.m. because the man had sent text messages saying he would get into a shootout with officers so police would shoot him.

Authorities found the man walking in Little Chute about an hour later. Sheriff's officials say he refused to follow commands and was shot. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.