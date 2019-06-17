4 more Arkansas counties approved for disaster assistance

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says four more counties in Arkansas have been approved for disaster assistance as a result of damage from storms and flooding that began May 21.

Heavy rains produced record flooding in the state, especially along the Arkansas River.

FEMA announced that Arkansas, Desha, Logan and Pope counties have been added to a list of eight counties previously approved for federal assistance.

The other counties are Conway, Crawford, Faulkner, Jefferson, Perry, Pulaski, Sebastian and Yell counties.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Residents and business owners in the counties can check to see if they are eligible for disaster assistance from state, federal and voluntary organizations by visiting https://www.disasterassistance.gov/get-assistance/find-assistance .