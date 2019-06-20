Tennessee mayor resigns, says officials ‘thwarted’ him

A Tennessee mayor has resigned effectively immediately saying that he's been shut out of the city government and "thwarted" by city commissioners.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports South Pittsburg Mayor Virgil Holder resigned Wednesday in a nearly three-page letter addressed to city commissioners and citizens. The letter says Holder has recently learned that "certain powers that exist within the city" are preventing improvements and he's been "thwarted" by commissioners.

Holden says he has been left out of meetings with commissioners, police and City Administrator Gene Vess. He also accuses Vess of making purchases without board approval and without following state bid requirements. Vess denies any wrongdoing.

Vice Mayor Samantha Rector will take over as mayor for the remaining 18 months of Holder's term.