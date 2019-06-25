Hawaii governor backs decriminalizing small amounts of pot

Hawaii's governor says he will support a state bill to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Monday that Democratic Gov. David Ige will allow the measure to eliminate criminal penalties for possession of 3 grams (0.11 ounces) or less of marijuana.

The bill scheduled to take effect Jan. 11, 2020, will make possession of those small amounts punishable only by fines of no more than $130.

Ige says the decision was "a very tough call" on which he went back and forth before ultimately deciding in favor of decriminalization.

The governor says he wanted provisions to help to steer young people using marijuana into treatment programs dealing with substance abuse, but lawmakers did not include that language in the bill.