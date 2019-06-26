Attorney general faces hearing as chief justice nominee

New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald faces a public hearing as seeks to become the state's top judge.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu nominated MacDonald to be chief justice of the state Supreme Court earlier this month. The five-member Executive Council, which confirms judicial nominations, is holding a public hearing Wednesday morning.

While MacDonald has broad support from the legal community, critics have raised questions about his lack of experience as a judge and his involvement in conservative Republican politics. If confirmed, he would succeed Chief Justice Robert Lynn, whose last day will be Aug. 23 as he nears the mandatory retirement age.

This is the third time Sununu has had a chance to fill a vacancy on the court.