2 West Des Moines officers on leave after fatal shooting

Two Des Moines-area police officers are on paid administrative leave after fatally shooting a man who brandished a knife at them when they responded to a domestic disturbance call.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says West Des Moines Officers Nathan Grove and Matthew Wood fired Wednesday night on 26-year-old Jonathan Pingel when he refused their commands to drop a "hunting-style" knife.

The officers were called to a home on the city's north side. The division said when Pingel advanced on them with the knife, each shot him. Their body cameras recorded the incident.

Pingel received medical help at the scene but died after being taken to a Des Moines hospital.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The division is investigating the shooting and plans to turn over its findings to the Polk County Attorney's Office.