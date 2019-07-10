Police kill gunman in Citrus Heights; police dog wounded

Police have killed a gunman they say fired at officers and wounded a police dog outside a Northern California mall.

It happened at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday outside the Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights, a Sacramento suburb.

Police say officers answering reports of gunshots and saw a man with a gun in the Macy's parking lot.

Lt. Chad Morris says moments after arriving, the man turned and immediately began shooting at the officers. He says one officer had a bullet go through his uniform shirt but wasn't hurt.

However, his police dog was shot in the face. The animal was taken to a vet.

Police shot back, killing the man. Morris says a bullet also went through the windshield of a car but the woman inside wasn't seriously hurt.