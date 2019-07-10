National Politics

Forest to kick off NC gubernatorial campaign next month

The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

North Carolina Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest will formally begin his 2020 campaign for governor next month at a weekend rally.

Forest's campaign committee says the Aug. 17 event will be held at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

Forest is a Raleigh architect who was first elected lieutenant governor in 2012. He won re-election four years later and is the highest-ranking GOP executive branch official in North Carolina government since Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's 2016 victory. Cooper is seeking re-election.

While Forest has been raising campaign money for an expected gubernatorial run, he described his campaign six months ago as an "exploratory committee" for governor. A campaign news release on Tuesday said the "exploratory" language has now been dropped.

