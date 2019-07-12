Mayor of North Carolina’s largest city seeks 2nd term

The mayor of North Carolina's largest city has filed for reelection.

The Charlotte Observer reports Mayor Vi Lyles announced her reelection campaign Thursday and vowed to continue prioritizing affordable housing.

The 66-year-old Democrat is the city's first black female mayor. She's now trying to become the city's first mayor to win a second term since Democrat Anthony Foxx in 2011. He left before his second term ended to become the U.S. Secretary of Transportation.

Prior to her mayoral role, Lyles worked on the City Council and as Charlotte's budget director. Lyles is running against Republican David Michael Rice and Democrat Joel Odom. Filing for the election runs through next week.