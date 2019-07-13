Santa Fe Police Dept.: Couple’s deaths were murder-suicide

Santa Fe police say the deaths of a married couple found fatally shot in a car between two state government buildings were a murder-suicide.

Police said Friday in a statement that evidence indicated that 34-year-old Jessie Saucedo on Thursday shot himself after shooting 32-year-old Ernestine Saucedo, a state employee and singer who performed Tejano-style music under maiden name of Ernestine Romero.

Records released Friday indicated the couple had a prior history of domestic disputes, and police said they remained legally married but had been living apart for several weeks.

The police statement said police continued to investigate circumstances leading up to the shootings, which the statement said were "a tragic heartbreaking incident has shaken our community."

Ernestine Saucedo was executive budget analyst supervisor for the state Public Education Department.