Lourey out as Walz’s Human Services commissioner

Gov. Tim Walz's Human Services commissioner has resigned just six months after being appointed.

The governor's office announced Tony Lourey's resignation on Monday without explanation. He leaves just days after two deputy commissioners announced their departures — also without explanation.

Lourey says in a resignation letter that a new leader is necessary to carry out the agency's work.

Lourey was a Democratic state senator when Walz named him in January to head up one of the state's biggest agencies. But Human Services has been under fire for its handling of alleged fraud, data breaches and other administrative problems.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Walz said in a statement that Pam Wheelock would take over as acting commissioner. Wheelock was commissioner of finance under Gov. Jesse Ventura.