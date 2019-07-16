The Latest: Sharpton calls Garner decision ‘moral disgrace’

FILE - In this May 13, 2019, file photo, New York City police officer Daniel Pantaleo leaves his house in Staten Island, N.Y. Time is running out for federal prosecutors to take action in the 2014 death of Eric Garner, the unarmed black man heard on video crying "I can't breathe" after Pantaleo put him in an apparent chokehold. AP Photo

The Latest on the decision not to bring civil rights charges in the death of Eric Garner (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

The Rev. Al Sharpton says Eric Garner's family has been told that the government won't bring civil rights charges in his death — a decision he calls "a moral disgrace" and "judicial malpractice."

Sharpton spoke at an emotional news conference after the family met with prosecutors in New York on Tuesday.

He says the decision shows that people's federal civil rights are not protected "no matter what the evidence is."

Garner's mother, Gwen Carr, says the government "has let us down."

Officers were attempting to arrest Garner in 2014 on charges he sold loose, untaxed cigarettes outside a convenience store. Garner refused to be handcuffed, and officers took him down.

A medical examiner found a chokehold contributed to his death.

9:45 a.m.

Federal prosecutors won't bring civil rights charges against a New York City police officer in the 2014 chokehold death of Eric Garner.

That's according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke Tuesday to The Associated Press. The person wasn't authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Garner's dying words, "I can't breathe," became a rallying cry for police reform activists.

A state grand jury refused to indict Officer Daniel Pantaleo on criminal charges.

Chokeholds are banned under police policy. Pantaleo maintained he used a legal takedown maneuver called the "seatbelt."

