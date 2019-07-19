Honolulu ethics chief says panel blocked Kealoha inquiry

The former head of the Honolulu Ethics Commission has criticized the panel for ending an investigation into the city's former police chief and deputy prosecutor.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Thursday that Chuck Totto says the commission should not have ended an inquiry he was conducting into Louis and Katherine Kealoha.

The former Honolulu police chief and his wife who served as a top prosecutor were convicted last month of conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

Totto resigned as the commission's executive director in June 2016 and says he was prevented from investigating what became the biggest corruption case in Oahu history.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Commission Chairwoman Victoria Marks says the decision to pull Totto was done out of an abundance of caution because the Kealohas had filed lawsuits and complaints.