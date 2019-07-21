Gov. Noem visits flooded lakes in eastern South Dakota

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says state leaders are working to battle through the record flooding that has affected parts of her state.

Noem visited flooded areas on Lake Thompson and Lake Poinsett on Saturday to see what she and her team could do to help those who have been affected by the flooding.

Residents along Lake Thompson told the governor that the lake keeps going up when it rains, setting all-time highs over and over. They said main issue for Lake Thompson is that vegetation has been blocking the normal outflow into the Vermillion River.

Noem replied that her administration is going to conduct an engineering study and then decide how to proceed. She says opening the outlet too much could jeopardize the property of people downstream.