3 GOP candidates for Mississippi governor set to debate

Three Republicans running for Mississippi governor are having their only debate before the party primary.

The one-hour program begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the WJTV television studio in Jackson, and will air on statewide TV and radio and online.

Two of the candidates — former Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr. and state Rep. Robert Foster — have already debated. This will be the first time for Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves to take part.

Reeves has raised more money than anyone in the open race for governor, followed by Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood.

Eight candidates seeking the Democratic nomination, and Hood is not debating the others.

Party primaries are Aug. 6. If runoffs are needed, they will be Aug. 27.

The general election is Nov. 5.