Officials to meet Hawaii residents denied volcano relief

Federal officials are expected to meet with Kilauea disaster aid recipients who have been told to return the relief funds.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Tuesday that Federal Emergency Management and Hawaii Emergency Management Agency officials will discuss cases on the Big Island Aug. 5-9.

FEMA sent letters in June to dozens of victims of the 2018 Kilauea eruption saying they were ineligible for federal disaster relief payments.

The letters asked recipients to return funds that had already been distributed.

Hawaii emergency officials announced Tuesday that the agencies will interview individual applicants appealing the requests for full or partial recoupment.

Officials say assistance specialists will explain eligibility decisions and collect documentation that may assist in clearing debts of volcano survivors.

Federal law requires FEMA to seek the return of misdirected aid.