School nurse sentenced to 180 days for sex with student

An eastern Iowa school nurse has been given 180 days in jail for having sex with a 16-year-old student.

Linn County District Court records say 47-year-old Angela Beik, of Marion, was sentenced Tuesday in Cedar Rapids. She also was ordered to pay a $625 fine, restitution of nearly $910 and register as a sex offender. She'd entered an Alford plea to a charge of sexual exploitation by a school employee. In an Alford plea, a person doesn't admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a likely conviction.

Beik was the school nurse at Linn-Mar High School in Marion and also employed at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Police began an investigation of Beik in March 2018. They'd learned that state officials were checking a report that Beik told fellow St. Luke's nurses that she'd had consensual sex with the boy. They reported the conversation to officials.