Study: ‘More problems’ than money to fix them on I-95

State officials say the first phase of a study on how to improve Interstate 95 through Virginia has pinpointed problem areas, mostly in Northern Virginia and around Fredericksburg.

The Free Lance-Star reports Virginia Department of Transportation Deputy Secretary Nick Donohue discussed the findings with residents earlier this week.

He says there are "more problems on the I-95 corridor than dollars to fix them." He says the 179-mile stretch of 95 through Virginia is the most heavily used corridor in the Southeast.

The study found the area outside of Richmond where I-95 and Interstate 64 intersect is the worst for crashes.

Two more local meetings will be held later this year to discuss the study before the Commonwealth Transportation Board begins to analyze the findings and find a way forward.