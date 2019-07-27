Incorrect report of gunman sends panic through UCF dorm

The University of Central Florida Police Department is apologizing for using vague language in alerts that caused "undue panic and stress" for what turned out to be a false alarm of a gunman in a dorm.

The police department tweeted early Saturday that it made a poor choice in its initial language and was happy the incident was resolved peacefully.

A witness called the police to report seeing someone entering the dorm with a firearm in his waistband. It turned out to be a student with a BB gun.

Initial alerts urged students to shelter in place and to stay away from windows and doors.

Students on the second floor of the dorm were ordered evacuated.

Police officers say the student wasn't arrested but faces discipline from the school.