New Hampshire getting nearly $3.8M from border commission

New Hampshire's congressional delegation says nearly $3.8 million is going to state agencies and organizations for projects from the Northern Border Regional Commission.

That's an increase of nearly $1 million for New Hampshire, compared to last year's awards.

One $500,000 award is going to the town of Lincoln to improve fire protection for commercial buildings. The town of Swanzey is getting $500,000 to reconstruct some roads, sidewalks and other projects. Another $250,000 is going to help redevelop the historic Nansen Ski jump in Milan for the purpose of holding U.S. Nordic-sanctioned competitions and the development of a North Country youth jumping program.

The Northern Border Regional Commission provides support and funding for economic development projects across the region.