National Politics
Police: Crash kills 1, shuts down interstate outside Atlanta
Authorities have shut down one side of an interstate outside Atlanta after a crash involving numerous vehicles.
Clayton County police officer David Portis tells WXIA one person died in the crash early Sunday morning. News stations said the crash on northbound Interstate 75 around Morrow occurred before 6 a.m. and involved 11 vehicles. Morrow is about 15 miles south of Atlanta.
There were also reports of injuries.
Comments