Correction: Election 2020-Montana-Senate story

In a story July 31 about Jack Ballard's candidacy for U.S. Senate, The Associated Press reported erroneously Ballard's former position with the Outdoors Writers Association of America. He was a board member and treasurer for the association, not its president.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Red Lodge author announces Democratic US Senate bid

Red Lodge author Jack Ballard has announced he is seeking the Democratic nomination for one of Montana's U.S. Senate seats

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Red Lodge author Jack Ballard has announced he is seeking the Democratic nomination for one of Montana's U.S. Senate seats.

Ballard tells The Billings Gazette he plans to file with the Federal Election Commission this week.

Two other Democrats — Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins and John Mues, a Navy veteran who works in the energy industry — are also seeking the Democratic nomination for the right to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines.

Ballard, who is 56, says his top issues are access to public lands and management for recreation and wildlife along with reducing medical costs. He criticized Daines for supporting President Donald Trump's tax cut.

Ballard is a former Outdoors Writers Association of America board member and treasurer, and the author of 13 books.