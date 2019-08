Warren calls for big immigration changes at Arizona event

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a town hall campaign stop, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. AP Photo

Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren is calling for big changes in U.S. immigration policy.

She spoke before some 3,000 supporters in her first visit of the 2020 presidential campaign to the border state of Arizona, which has been traditionally Republican.

Warren said Thursday "immigration makes America stronger" and the U.S. must expand legal immigration and provide a path to citizenship in a state often at the center of the debate. Hispanics make up about 30% of the population in Arizona and over 40% in Phoenix.

Aside from a shout of "Arizona blue!" during the event outside Phoenix, Warren didn't say how Arizona's changing voting patterns and demographics could affect the 2020 presidential contest.

Democrats are increasingly hopeful they can turn Arizona blue after gains in last year's elections.