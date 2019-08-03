Mayor: Milwaukee scooter program draws complaints

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says a new electric scooter program in the city is drawing some complaints.

The Journal Sentinel reports Barrett issued a stern warning Friday afternoon about the use of scooters on sidewalks.

He says older people, people with disabilities and some with pets feel their ability to walk on the city's sidewalks is being impeded by scooter riders.

Barrett says city has received more than 100 complaints from the pilot program that began last month with 500 scooters.

Barrett says the program will be cancelled if problems don't stop.