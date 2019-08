Trump seeks to link Dayton shooter to liberal politics

President Donald Trump is trying to link the suspected gunman in the Dayton mass shooting to liberal candidates and organizations.

At the same time, the president has pushed back against critics who tied the El Paso attack to his own comments on immigration. Posts from a Twitter account that appeared to belong to Connor Betts, the 24-year-old Dayton shooter, endorsed communism, bemoaned Trump's election and supported Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is running for president.

Trump made the comments shortly before departing for Dayton to meet with first responders and victims.

White House officials stressed repeatedly that they have avoided blaming liberals for the Dayton shooting. But they noted again and again that the shooter was an apparent supporter.

Democrats rejected any connection.