Pressure mounts on Hickenlooper, but Senate is no sure bet

Pressure is mounting on former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper to trade in his faltering presidential bid for a U.S. Senate run in his home state.

But the decision will not be an easy one for the 67-year-old. Hickenlooper has repeatedly said he's more interested in being an executive. A successful run for Senate would also take him out of the mix for potential Cabinet appointments should Democrats win the White House next year.

And if Hickenlooper bails on the jam-packed presidential primary, he'd just be trading one crowded Democratic contest for another. Ten Democrats have already filed to run against Republican Sen. Cory Gardner in Colorado, and some have raised as much or more money in the past quarter for their bids as Hickenlooper has in his presidential effort.