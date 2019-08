Investigators ID police officer who fired fatal shots

Vermont State Police investigators stand at the scene of a fatal police shooting involving officers from the Montpelier Police Department on Friday Aug. 9, 2019 in Montpelier, Vt. Police said the shooting occurred at about 5:30 a.m. The man who was shot died at a local hospital. AP Photo

The police officer who shot and killed a man who was armed with a pellet gun has worked for Montpelier Police Department for more than a decade, officials said Saturday.

Cpl. Chad Bean, a Montpelier police officer since 2007, fired his patrol rifle when the victim allegedly pointed the handgun toward himself and officer Chris Quesnel, state police said.

The officers' identities were released a day after the shooting of Mark Johnson, 62, of Montpelier, which happened after officers responded to reports of a knife-wielding man trying to get into an apartment.

State police said the officers encountered Johnson, saw that he had a gun, and tried to deescalate the situation.

Investigators said Johnson climbed on the railing of the Spring Street bridge as he was going to jump before coming down and pointing the gun at officers. The weapon was determined to be a pellet gun.

The Vermont State Police investigation is continuing. The officers are on administrative per department policy.