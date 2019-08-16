Maine rollout of Real ID law causes hiccups for some users

Maine's secretary of state is working to clear up confusion created by the state's rollout of two different types of driver's licenses and state identification cards.

The Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles began in July offering residents the option of driver's licenses and state identification cards that comply with the federal Real ID Act of 2005. This has caused some confusion for Maine residents who try to use identification that isn't Real ID compliant to do things like register to vote or purchase alcohol.

Secretary of State Matt Dunlap says identification that says "Not valid for Real ID purposes" is still valid to complete these types of transactions, and others such as picking up prescriptions.

The federal government will require Real ID-compliant identification for domestic air travel next year.