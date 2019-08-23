Mississippi runoff in-person absentee voting ends Saturday

Saturday is the deadline for people to cast in-person absentee ballots for Mississippi runoff elections.

Circuit clerks' offices are scheduled to be open 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

People mailing back their absentee ballots must have the envelope postmarked by 5 p.m. Monday, the day before the runoffs.

Republicans have runoffs for governor, attorney general and northern district transportation commissioner. Democrats have a runoff for central district public service commissioner. Both parties have runoffs for legislative seats and county offices.

Polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday. Voters must show a driver's license or other government-issued photo identification.

People who voted in one party's Aug. 6 primary are not allowed to vote in the other party's runoff. Those who did not vote Aug. 6 may vote in either runoff.