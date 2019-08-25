GOP runoff will decide Mississippi attorney general nominee

File - In this Aug. 1, 2019 file photograph, Republican State Treasurer Lynn Fitch campaigns for the GOP nomination for Attorney General at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss. Fitch faces attorney Andy Taggart in a runoff on Tuesday, Aug. 27. AP Photo

Lynn Fitch and Andy Taggart are competing for the Republican nomination for Mississippi attorney general. It's her third run for statewide office and his first.

They're in a party primary runoff Tuesday. The winner moves to the Nov. 5 general election to face Democrat Jennifer Riley Collins, a former director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi.

Fitch is in her second term as state treasurer after serving as state Personnel Board director and working as an attorney for state government and in private practice.

Taggart is an attorney in private practice. He was a Madison County supervisor for one term after serving as Republican Gov. Kirk Fordice's chief of staff in the 1990s.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Fourth-term Attorney General Jim Hood is this year's Democratic nominee for governor.