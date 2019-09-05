Michigan State University fined $4.6 million in Nassar case

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar, a former doctor for USA Gymnastics and member of Michigan State's sports medicine staff, sits in court during his sentencing hearing in Lansing, Mich. MSU is defending itself against a second wave of lawsuits related to Nassar but says it wants to reach a deal with the additional assault victims. MSU defended itself in a court filing Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. It says it's immune to liability for Nassar's crimes, no matter how "repugnant." AP Photo

The Education Department is fining Michigan State University $4.5 million for failing to respond to sexual assault complaints against Dr. Larry Nassar.

That announcement comes from Education Secretary Betsy DeVos (dih-VAHS'), who says the university's failure to act created a "sexually hostile environment."

DeVos says the school also has agreed to take corrective action to protect its students.

Nassar is a former sports doctor at Michigan State who also worked at USA Gymnastics. He's serving effective life sentences for possessing child pornography and molesting young athletes.

DeVos says the university did not adequately respond to complaints against Nassar and his supervisor, William Strampel. She says any school that fails to uphold its responsibility to students will be held accountable.

Michigan State did not have an immediate comment.