Maine repays $400,000 to feds over non-bid contract

Maine has returned nearly $400,000 to the federal government over a no-bid contract granted under the former Republican governor's administration.

The Portland Press Herald reports the U.S. Office of Inspector General discovered the no-bid contract when it audited $28 million in federal crime victim funds to Maine from 2014 to 2017. Such funding supports victims through federal programs operated by state and local governments.

The inspector general report released Thursday says the former administration incorrectly granted the sole-source contract to a consultant for a crime victims program. The report says all consulting contracts over $150,000 must be bid out or receive special approval.

Maine's Department of Health and Human Services has agreed with federal recommendations to improve the handling of federal contracts. The state returned the money in February