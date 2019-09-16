Lincoln council to consider pilot program on scooter rentals

The Lincoln City Council is scheduled to consider an ordinance Monday to establish a pilot program on rentals of battery-powered scooters.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the proposed ordinance requires scooter users to be at least 16, and the scooters couldn't be driven on sidewalks or multiuse trails. Speeds would be capped at 15 mph.

City-County Planning Director David Cary says a pilot program would give the city the ability to control the use of these scooters, prevent bad operators from setting up shop and fix problems that arise.

Cary says city leaders hope to establish the rules of operating before the scooters available for rent. The pilot project would end Dec. 31, 2020.