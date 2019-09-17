Anchorage attorney named Alaska Public Defender

Gov. Mike Dunleavy's office has announced the appointment of an Anchorage attorney as Alaska's new Public Defender.

The Tuesday announcement says Samantha Cherot (shur-OH') fills the position held by longtime Public Defender Quinlan Steiner, who resigned in April.

A news release from the governor's office says Cherot most recently worked as an assistant public defender in Anchorage.

Dunleavy spokesman Matt Shuckerow says public advocacy attorney Beth Goldstein has worked as acting Public Defender since Steiner's departure April 12.