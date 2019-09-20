Trump defends private conversation with foreign leader

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and President Donald Trump greet people during a State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.

President Donald Trump defended himself Friday against a whistleblower's complaint, including a reported private conversation with a foreign leader.

The government's intelligence watchdog said Thursday that the complaint, which the administration has refused to let Congress see, is "serious" and "urgent," But Trump says he's done nothing wrong.

Some of the whistleblower's allegations appear to center on Ukraine, according to The Washington Post and The New York Times. In a tweet Friday, Trump did not reference Ukraine or any other country, but said "there was nothing said wrong." He tweeted that there was a "perfectly fine and respectful conversation."