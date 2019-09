Los Angeles police have shot and killed a man they say had a gun at a Wilmington mobile home park.

Police say officers got a report of shots being fired at the park at about 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say when the officers arrived, they saw a gunman and a shooting occurred, although details weren't immediately released.

The man died at the scene. No officers were hurt.

Police say a gun was recovered.