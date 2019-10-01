4 presidential candidates to headline Ohio Democrats’ dinner

The national Democratic chairman and four of the party's 2020 presidential contenders are scheduled to headline the Ohio Democratic Party's biggest annual fundraiser.

The party announced the line-up for its State Dinner Monday.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez will be joined by White House candidates Julián Castro, Amy Klobuchar (KLOH'-buh-shar), Tim Ryan and Tom Steyer at the dinner, which is being held Oct. 13 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

The event falls two days before the fourth Democratic presidential primary debate being held at Otterbein University in nearby Westerville.

Republican President Donald Trump decisively carried Ohio in 2016. Ohio Democratic Chairman David Pepper says suburbs like Westerville are trending Democratic and are shaping up as major political battlegrounds next year.