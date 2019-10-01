Army veteran wins Coweta County-based Georgia House seat

An army veteran and pilot has won the runoff election between two Republicans for a Coweta County-based seat in the Georgia House.

Philip Singleton beat Marcy Sakrison to represent House District 71 on Tuesday.

Unofficial results from the Georgia secretary of state's office show Singleton receiving about 59% of the over 4,300 votes cast. Sakrison got 41%.

The two were pushed into a runoff after neither topped 50% in a four-person Sept. 3 election. Singleton also got the most votes in that initial election, receiving 37% of the over 5,000 votes cast to Sakrison's 34%.

Singleton will replace Republican Rep. David Stover of Newnan, who was first elected in 2013 and resigned in June to spend more time with his family.