Kansas senators see impeachment as partisan distraction

U.S. Attorney General William Barr, right, hailed Kansas and Wichita-area law enforcement, but dodged questions about President Trump and impeachment inquiries on Capitol Hill as he and U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, left, who invited Barr to Wichita, spoke to a group of law enforcement officials at Wichita Sedgwick County Law Enforcement Training Center at Wichita State University on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in Wichita, Kan. Jaime Green

Kansas’ two Republican senators argued Wednesday that the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump arises from partisan opposition to the president and said it is preventing Congress from taking up important legislative business.

Sen. Jerry Moran said he can’t yet draw conclusions from a whistleblower’s complaint that disclosed a call by Trump in July to Ukraine’s president. A rough transcript of the call released by the White House before the complaint’s text became public showed Trump pressed for an investigation of Democratic rival and ex-Vice President Joe Biden and Biden’s son Hunter.

Moran suggested the 2020 presidential election is the proper vehicle for deciding whether Trump remains in office and said some Democrats in the House have favored impeaching Trump “almost since the day he was elected.

“It seems to me that the wolf has been cried so many times,” he said.

Moran hosted U.S. Attorney General William Barr for tours of law enforcement laboratories and training centers in Topeka and Wichita, and Barr participated in a closed discussion with law enforcement officials at Wichita State University about fighting crime. Barr ignored a shouted question about whether he had spoken with Trump or personal attorney Rudy Giuliani about Ukraine.

“It’s troublesome to me that we can’t elect a president, allow that president _ work with that president for the next four years and try to move the country forward and advance an agenda,” Moran told reporters after the round table. “We need a country in which we’re working together and not pulled apart.”

Roberts said in a statement that “the left” doesn’t want Trump to be president and, “That is their sole focus.” He said he wants to work on issues such as trade and health care.

“The rest of this is political theater,” he said.

Before Barr’s and Moran’s talk with law enforcement officials, about 20 people protested outside the law enforcement training center at Wichita State, where it was held.

They held signs with slogans such as “Barr should be disbarred,” and one with a cartoon portraying Barr as Trump’s emotional support dog. Donna Wirth, a retired small business owner and community activist, said she “absolutely” supports the impeachment inquiry.

“We want our country back,” she said. “I’m tired of seeing each of these instances of corruption coming up and nobody being held accountable.”