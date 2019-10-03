The Latest: Olszewski picks senator as running mate

The Latest on the 2020 race for Montana governor (all times local):

6 p.m.

State Sen. Al Olszewski has picked a Senate colleague to be his running mate in his bid to win the Republican nomination for Montana governor next year.

Olszewski (OLE’-sheh-ski) said in a statement Thursday that state Sen. Kenneth Bogner of Miles City will run as the candidate for lieutenant governor.

Olszewski says he chose Bogner because of his independence, integrity and conservative values.

Both men are military veterans and they were on the Senate Finance and Claims Committee together.

Olszewski says they two are planning a two-week campaign tour around the state.

Olszewski faces U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte and Attorney General Tim Fox in the Republican primary for the open governor’s seat in 2020.

___

1:40 p.m.

Former U.S. Rep. Pat Williams says he’s “scared to death” about his daughter Whitney’s campaign for governor, but that he knows she can win.

The nine-term Democratic congressman spoke to The Associated Press Thursday after the 48-year-old Whitney Williams announced her candidacy to a small crowd gathered outside the Montana Capitol.

Pat Williams says, “No dad wants to see his daughter come home with skinned knees, and this business is filled with skinned knees.”

He pledged to support Whitney Williams’ first run for office in any way he can.

Williams is running against Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney, House Minority Leader Casey Schreiner and ex-legislator Reilly Neill for the Democratic nomination.

Cooney said in a statement that he welcomes Williams to the race.

___

9:05 a.m.

A Missoula businesswoman and philanthropist has become the fourth Democrat to enter next year’s race for the open Montana governor’s seat.

Whitney Williams announced her first run for political office Thursday with a video pledging to boost economic opportunities for all Montanans, protect public lands and bring down health care costs.

Williams is the daughter of former U.S. Rep. Pat Williams and former state legislator Carol Williams. She says she is continuing the tradition of a long line of grit-filled women in her family who beat expectations.

The 48-year-old Williams runs a business that helps companies, individuals and foundations like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation pursue philanthropic projects and public advocacy.

She enters a Democratic primary field that also includes Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney, Montana House Minority Leader Casey Schreiner and former state legislator Reilly Neill.