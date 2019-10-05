Shaheen introduce bills aimed at bolstering rural housing

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire has introduced several bills aimed at preventing low-income families in rural areas from being evicted and making it easier for them to own a home.

Shaheen described the three bills she introduced this week as an affordable housing and economic security package. One would protect access to affordable housing for families in rural areas. A second bill would encourage mobile home park owners who are selling their property to sell the land to residents. A third bill would terminate FHA mortgage insurance payments once the loan balance reaches 78 percent of the home's purchased value.

Shaheen said housing "shouldn't be out of reach for New Hampshire's working families" but that "unfortunately that's a reality that too many Granite Staters experience every day."