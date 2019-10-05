Pence urges Louisiana to put Republican in governor’s office

Gubernatorial candidates, from left, U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, Eddie Rispone, and Gov. John Bel Edwards, face each other in the second debate, hosted by Louisiana Public Broadcasting, on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Angelle Hall on the campus of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in Lafayette, La. Brad Bowie

Vice President Mike Pence called on Louisiana's Republican voters to put a GOP candidate in the governor's mansion, trying to unite a fractured party against Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards.

At a suburban New Orleans area rally Saturday, Pence told supporters that either Republican U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham or businessman Eddie Rispone would be a strong state leader.

He called them both "outstanding guys."

Republicans are trying to keep Edwards, the Deep South's only Democratic governor, from topping 50% of the vote and gaining outright victory in the Oct. 12 primary. In Louisiana, candidates run on the same ballot regardless of party.

Polls show neither Abraham nor Rispone emerging as the leading Republican contender. GOP leaders worry infighting among them threatens to bolster Edwards' chance of a primary win.