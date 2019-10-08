Police chief to retire, come back for GOP convention

The police chief in North Carolina's largest city says he will retire at the end of the year, but will return next year and work through the Republican National Convention.

The Charlotte Observer reports Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney had said previously that he planned to stay on the job through the convention, which is scheduled for next August. The city gave no explanation for the unique decision, which was announced on Monday.

City Manager Marcus Jones said in a statement that he wanted Putney to return because of Putney's experience with the city's handling of the Democratic National Convention in 2012 and his involvement with the GOP convention planning.

Putney has been chief since 2015, replacing former Chief Rodney Monroe.