North Carolina election leaders begin voter confidence drive

State and federal agencies in North Carolina are trying to allay the public's concerns about elections security and accuracy after recent worries over hacking and ballot-casting methods.

The State Board of Elections planned a Thursday news conference to begin a "voter confidence campaign" that runs through the 2020 elections. The multimedia campaign is designed to let voters know what the board and other government entities do to ensure elections are protected from interference and that results are correct.

A U.S. Senate committee's report released this summer found that the Russian government directed "extensive activity" against U.S. election systems ahead of the 2016 election. The North Carolina board also has taken heat for certifying the use of certain ballots that digitize a voter's choices into bar code data for counting.