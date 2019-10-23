Report: SD Democratic Party struggling with finances

A Federal Election Commission report shows South Dakota's Democratic Party continues to have financial problems.

The report says the party's federal campaign committee owes nearly $47,000 in debts and obligations and has a negative balance of about $8,600. The party owes nearly $12,000 to The Sutton Group, a computer consulting company in Silver Spring, Maryland. The Rapid City Journal reports about $5,800 is owed to the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

Earlier this year, the FEC revealed that it had audited the party committee's finances for the years 2015 and 2016 and found several problems, including failing to disclose debts and obligations to vendors.

The state party has closed its offices in Sioux Falls and Rapid City with its staff working remotely.