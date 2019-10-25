National Politics

Teens face murder charges in woman’s death at state park

The Associated Press

LOGAN, Ohio

Two teenagers charged in the death of an Ohio woman who was hit by a falling piece of tree at a state park now face murder charges in juvenile court and the possibility they will be tried as adults.

The Hocking County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday upgraded charges against the 16-year-old and 17-year-old to murder, felonious assault and involuntary manslaughter in the Sept. 2 death of 44-year-old Victoria Schafer. They'd denied previous charges of reckless homicide.

Prosecutors also requested a transfer to adult court.

Schafer was struck by a falling hemlock log while standing on stairs near Old Man's Cave at Hocking Hills State Park in southeastern Ohio. The Chillicothe (chihl-ih-KAHTH'-ee) woman, a local photographer, died at the scene.

Investigators found evidence the falling piece wasn't a natural occurrence.

  Comments  