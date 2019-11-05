National Politics
FEMA teams assessing storm damage in Vermont
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is in Vermont assessing flood and wind damage from a recent storm.
Vermont Emergency Management Director Erica Bornemann requested the preliminary damage assessment to determine if the state qualifies for a federal major disaster declaration following the Nov. 1 storm.
Starting Tuesday, FEMA and state teams are visiting communities are visiting communities in Addison, Chittenden, Franklin, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, and Washington counties.
Vermont officials say they've initially identified more than $3 million in damages to public infrastructure around the state.
To qualify for a declaration, Vermont must show at least $1 million in response and public infrastructure recovery costs.
