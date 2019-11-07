Honolulu lifeguard service to extend hours beginning in 2021

Honolulu plans to extend the working hours of lifeguards watching the beaches under a measure adopted by the city council.

News organizations reported Thursday that lifeguard service could be expanded from sunrise to sunset beginning in July 2021.

Lifeguards currently cover the beaches from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. but officials say about 20% of emergencies occur outside the standard hours worked by lifeguards.

The bill approved by councilors Wednesday calls for the emergency services director to develop a plan for extended hours to be submitted to the council by January 2021 for implementation six months later.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Emergency Services Director Jim Howe says the cost of the extended hours has not yet been determined.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell has indicated he supports the proposal and will likely sign the bill.